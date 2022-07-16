Lizzo Reacts To Backlash She Faced For 'Grrrls' Lyrics; Says 'It's A Nuanced Conversation'

Lizzo finally opened up about the recent backlash she faced after the release of her new single, Grrrls, with many pointing out the 'derogatory term' sp*z used in the track's opening verse. In Lizzo's recent appearance at The Breakfast Club, host Charlamagne tha God told the artist he was 'mad' at her for altering the lyrics as per the audience's demands.

Reacting to it, Lizzo said it was a 'nuanced conversation'. She continued, "I can say my opinion on it and just add to everyone's opinion or I can do something about it. Lizzo maintained that she wanted to be a 'leader in what we should be doing as a culture' and embark on making the world a better place and thereby had no qualms about changing the word.

Lizzo reacts to the backlash she faced for lyrics of Grrrls

Charlamagne further protested that Lizzo used the term in the right context, however, co-host Angela Yee mentioned that Lizzo's actions were a testament to how easy it is to alter things when the audience's sentiments are hurt.

"I think it was a great example saying, "People have a problem with this, it's not a big deal for me to change this one word," Yee said and added, "Sometimes you can get defensive and it turns into a whole way bigger issue."

Lizzo agreed to it, iterating that her intentions were never to use the word as s slur. "I didn't use it as a slur and I think the backlash of 'you've lost a fan,' is unnecessary when someone's intentions weren't negative or harmful," she said. Lizzo maintained that she doesn't regret changing the lyrics.

Lizzo faces flak from netizens over Grrrls lyrics

The popstar was blamed for using a derogatory term for spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy. She later dropped a post clearing her stance, mentioning she "never" wants to promote derogatory language in her music and was thus changing the word.

Excerpts from her statement read, "As a fat black woman in America, I've had hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally.)" Take a look.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LIZZOBEEEATING)