Lizzo Reacts To Claims Of 'ableist Slur' In 'Grrrls', Re-releases Song With Changed Lyrics

Singer Lizzo's latest single Grrrls sreems to have not gone well with the fans. After the song was released on June 10, the singer has been receiving several requests from fans to delete the track. The new track contains an "ableist slur" that received criticism from the disabled community while asking the singer to make necessary changes. Reacting to the backlash, Lizzo announced a new version of the song.

The latest track Grrrls is from the musician’s upcoming album Special which got released on June 10. In the opening verse, the pop icon used a derogatory term for spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy. Soon after the song got attention from specific disability-rights activists, they shared their disappointment over the slur used.

Lizzo reacts to criticism around her new single, Grrrls

Lizzo has had a history of championing acceptance and self-love. Her biggest songs, including Good As Hell and About Damn Time, celebrate body positivity and mental health. The singer reacted to the criticism over her latest track and released a written public apology on Monday. In her apology note, the singer announced the release of a new version of the song with 'changed lyrics.'

“It has been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song Grrrls. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she wrote. “As a fat black woman in America, I have had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally, or in my case, unintentionally.)”, the apology letter read.

“This is the result of me listening and taking action,” she wrote. “As an influential artist, I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.” As the song is yet to be released as a physical purchase, the previous version of Grrrls has been replaced on streaming services and digital stores with the new lyric “hold me back”, she further added.

I'm glad Lizzo has taken action and taken that ableist slur out of her new song!! 🥰 — Emily (@EmilyRose_26) June 14, 2022

I'm very surprised by how many Americans use that term.



In Australia, it would be generally considered a slur and I haven't heard it used for decades.. — Polite Lion 🦁 (@Polite_Lion) June 14, 2022

@lizzo is amazing. I had no idea “spaz” was a slur. I’m sure she didn’t either or she wouldn’t of used it in the first place. How easy was it to listen to people and be understanding? She did an amazing thing, being compassionate toward others. She didn’t make excuses. ❤️ — chase (@RhodesWarrior90) June 14, 2022

What is Cerebral Palsy?

Cerebral Palsy is a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture. It's caused by damage that occurs to the immature, developing brain most often before birth. Patients suffering from the illness can have problems like swallowing, and eye muscle imbalance, in which the eyes don't focus on the same object. They also might have reduced range of motion at various joints of their bodies due to muscle stiffness.

IMAGE: Instagram/lizzobeeating