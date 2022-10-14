Lizzo Recalls Pain At Being Called 'fat'; Shares How Youngsters Looking At Her As Example

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, professionally known as Lizzo, is among the popular American singers and rappers who enjoy a massive fan following across the world. The artiste recently spoke her heart out, reflecting on how the critics focus on her weight rather than her talent. She even mentioned that people had been calling her 'fat' her entire life.

Lizzo reflects on being called fat her entire life

According to Vanity Fair, Lizzo went candid about receiving backlash for her Grrrls song lyrics controversy while shedding light on how people focussed more on her body than her work. She revealed how it hurt to be called 'fat' her entire life and added how it became a part of her public persona when enough people began echoing sentiments about her.

“People have been calling me fat my entire life, but that was the first time seeing an insult of how I looked, who I am, and my music wrapped into one, and it really hurt me and if one person says it, then another person says it, it multiplies like a f*****g virus. If enough people on the internet start echoing sentiments about you, it becomes part of your public persona and it’s out of your control,” she stated.

Furthermore, she shed light on how she wasn't the only person who experiences extreme negativity thrown at them from the internet as there were many from high schools experiencing the same without having a clue about how to get out of it. She added, “I know I’m not the only person who experiences extreme negativity thrown at them from the internet—there are people in high school right now who have a whole high school talking about them and they don’t know how they’re going to get through it. So if they can see me get through it on the level and the scale I’m experiencing it, maybe they’ll think they can get through it, too. Hell yeah, it made me feel better.”