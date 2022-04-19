Lizzo Reveals She Is Dating Mystery Man She Was Spotted With On Valentine's Day

Popular singer Lizzo, known for her hit tracks including Good as Hell, Juice, Rumors, Cuz I Love You, etc. recently revealed that she was in a relationship. The singer recently appeared on Radio Andy and spoke to Andy Cohen about her love life as she revealed she was in a relationship with the mystery man she was spotted with earlier this year. However, she kept his identity under wraps as she subtly revealed the duo was still together.

Lizzo reveals she is in a relationship

The popular singer spoke to Andy Cohen in a recent interaction and as per People, he asked her about the man she was spotted with earlier this year on the occasion of Valentine's Day. He asked, "You were photographed in LA in February at Craig's with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?" The singer subtly agreed as she said, "Yeah, whatever, yeah". The host further asked her if being a celebrity makes being in a relationship hard, when the singer mentioned that being with the 'right person' makes it all easier. She mentioned that her celebrity status was 'not even a factor' and emphasised the importance of having a 'mutually supportive' relationship. According to the publication, she continued, "If you have the right person, no, not at all. It is not even a factor. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does". The singer also interestingly revealed that her beau was present with her as she recently made her hosting debut on the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live.

Lizzo hosts Saturday Night Live

The Water Me singer made her debut as a host on the popular show and shared glimpses from her time there on social media. She hilariously addressed the rumours about her being pregnant with Chris Evans' baby and said, "I have no idea where that rumour started — it could be the TikTok I did where I said, 'I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby. It's called manifesting." Lizzo also made history on the show as she introduced herself as the musical guest and sang the track About Damn Time. She was later introduced by her mother, who was also in the audience before she took the stage to sing Special.