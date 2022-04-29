Lizzo Says She Has Been Texting J-Hope And Would 'love To' Collaborate With K-pop Band BTS

Popular Good as Hell singer Lizzo recently revealed that she has been in contact with BTS star J-Hope and mentioned he was a 'great texter'. The celebrity appeared on the latest episode of Audacy's podcast and made some exciting revelations. She also mentioned she would 'love to' join hands with and collaborate with BTS, and fans' excitement knows no bounds.

Lizzo reveals she texts BTS star J-Hope

According to a recent report by the Independent, Lizzo revealed on Audacy's podcast that she got J-Hope's number and has been texting him. She called him a 'great texter' and mentioned he was also 'expressive'. She also mentioned he never leaves anyone on 'read' and apologises if it takes him a while to reply. She said-

"I got J-Hope’s number, so we have been texting. He’s a great texter, expressive. He does not leave you on read. If it’s been a while since he’s texted, he’s like ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he apologises for how long it’s taken."

Lizzo BTS collaboration

Lizzo mentioned she has always 'gravitated' towards the hit band and would 'absolutely love to' collaborate with them. She mentioned they had 'really good energy'. She also recalled that BTS reminded her a bit about herself and hailed them for the love they have for their fans and the 'positive energy' they embody. She also extended her love to the ARMY, who are BTS fans. She said, "I think that’s always why I’ve gravitated towards BTS because they remind me of myself where it’s like, self-love and this positive energy and the way they love their fans. Love you ARMY."

This is not the first time Lizzo has expressed her love for BTS. She earlier attended Harry Styles' concert in LA in November 2021 and shared some glimpses from her time there. She posted several pictures featuring members of BTS and called them her 'besties'. She was seen posing alongside V, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope and several fans and followers poured in love for the gang in the comments section. She captioned the images, "Me & my besties… swipe for #VMINZZO content."

Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope, @lizzobeeating