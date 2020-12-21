Lizzo Surprises Her Mother This Holiday Season By Gifting A New Car; Watch

American singer and songwriter Lizzo took to Instagram in order to share the news of the gift that she bought her mother. In the short video that can be found below, one can see that Lizzo's mother is having an emotional outburst after the singer introduced her to her new car, an Audi. Going by the caption that accompanies the post, it would appear as if the four-wheeler-gift has an added layer of personal significance to Lizzo's mother and her. The below video can be found on Lizzo's Instagram handle as well.

Also Read: Lizzo Slams Trolls Who Called Her Out For Going On A 10-day Juice Detox

Lizzo's mother gets new gift

Also Read: Rapper Cupcakke Defends Diss Track 'How To Rob'; Twitterati Reacts

Through the post that can be found above, one can see that Lizzo is taking a trip down memory lane to the time her father tragically passed. She could also be seen recounting the moments when a weeping Lizzo was apprehensive about what the future holds as she was very young and had no job or money. In the concluding statements that accompany the post, it can be seen that Lizzo is expressing her regret of not being able to gift generously to her father but gratitude for the fact that she can do the same for her mother.

In the video, one can see that Lizzo's mother is in a complete state of disbelief. She can also be heard saying something on the lines of seeing the receipt of such gifts on the television, but rarely in real life. Her mother's supposed priceless reaction was captured by the artist herself.

Also Read: Which Of The Cardi B's Film Showcases Her Robbing Men? Read All Details Here

Lizzo's Net Worth:

As of this writing, Lizzo's net worth, as per Capital FM, stands at USD 10 Million. The 32-year-old musician produced her first studio album, titled Lizzobangers, in the year 2013. Two years later, Lizzo went on to make Big Grrrl Small World. Her 2019 album, Cuz I Love You, spent multiple weeks on various music charts.

Lizzo's Songs:

A bulk of Lizzo's songs are about her musings and the outer-world's perception of her and her personal life. It is a known fact that Lizzo is a well-known advocate of maintaining a positive body image and opinion.

Also Read: Cardi B Receives Flowers From 'Good Hell' Singer Lizzo Amid Divorce With Husband

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.