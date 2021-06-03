Lizzo Tries New Food Trend With Yellow Mustard On Watermelon; Says 'I'm Confused'

Lizzo is not new to trying various challenges that are trending on social media. The singer recently hopped on to the bandwagon of the latest food trend challenge that is making rounds on social media platforms. The challenge is about eating watermelon along with yellow mustard.

Lizzo tries the "yellow mustard on watermelon" challenge

Singer Lizzo attempted the challenge of eating yellow mustard on watermelon. She shared the video on a micro-video sharing platform after seeing the video on another user's account. Lizzo's video began with the singer getting up from the bed with a sigh. The video then panned to the watermelon in the fridge. She snapped her fingers and the watermelon was cut in half, she snapped her fingers again and the watermelon was cut into small pieces. Take a look at the video below.

She sat down at the kitchen table before saying "Welcome to 'Is It Bussin' or Is It Disgusting?". She squeezed some yellow mustard on a slice and took a bite. She looked perplexed, and perhaps disgusted at the taste but went ahead for the second bite anyway. She said, "I don't understand" and squeezed some more mustard on the second slice. She was visibly confused at the end of the short video.

Fans of the singer took to Twitter to tweet about their views and own experiences of the challenge. Some liked the taste of yellow mustard on watermelon. Some wondered why there was a whole uncut watermelon in her fridge. Whereas some even questioned the very idea of eating such a weird food combo.

I love mustard but what?!?!!? — Anne Marie Zeller (@DrZellerSports) June 3, 2021

This is great I love her. When people hate on a food combination they've never tried, it's like reviewing a restaurant you've never been to. — MAGOOGS (@magoogs_) June 3, 2021

Lizzo, why are you keeping your whole, uncut watermelon in the refrigerator?!? — Faith Schmitt (@faithschmitt_) June 3, 2021

i've never found anything that doesn't go well with mustard and i did a lot of weird experiments when i was a kid. — datkOOps (@datkoops) June 3, 2021

This is not the first time that the Grammy award-winning artist has tried a weird food trend on social media. Earlier in 2021, she has tried eating "nature's cereal" which consists of blueberries, strawberries, pomegranate, and coconut water. She added ice cubes to the cereal mix and liked the combination as well. She said that she liked the food combination and one does find blueberries in candy and cereal anyway. Back then she had said, "Don't knock it till ya try it" after she had uploaded the video online.

(Image: Lizzo's Instagram)

