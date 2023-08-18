Lizzo’s Dance Crew Shows Support To Singer Amid Sexual Harassment Controversy

Lizzo was recently embroiled in a lawsuit with the former members of her dance crew. The dancers filed a complaint against Lizzo accusing her of sexual harassment, assault, and discrimination. They also claimed that she created a toxic work environment. After the issue picked up pace with several other industry workers coming out and speaking against the Juice singer, her own dance group, Big Grrrls Crew, penned an open letter in support of Lizzo.

The dancers' who filed complaints against Lizzo are named Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez.

Interestingly, the three were part of the Big Grrrls Crew before they were fired earlier this year.

Big Grrrls Crew backs Lizzo

Lizzo's Big Grrrls Crew posted a supportive note about her on their official Instagram on Thursday. They wrote a lengthy statement in which they described how The Special Tour was "the time of [their] lives" which concluded in July and how they felt "so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent."

The statement read, “We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent. The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly could ask for.”

They went on to directly address Lizzo and thanked her for breaking boundaries for the inclusion of big dancers in the dance industry. The crew stated, “THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose! Not only for us, but for women and all people breaking barriers,”

(Big Grrrls Crew pens an open letter for Lizzo | Image: Instagram)

Lizzo denies former dancers' allegations

This came weeks after a lawsuit was filed against the singer for failing to prohibit sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and discriminating against people with disabilities. Since then, Lizzo has refuted the accusations, posting a lengthy rebuttal to them on Instagram earlier this month. The claims, according to her, were "outrageous" and "sensationalized stories."