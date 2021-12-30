LL Cool J Tests COVID Positive, Pulls Out Name From Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

American rapper LL Cool J has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The musician has cancelled his New Year's Eve performance during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The episode will be airing this Friday on ABC. According to People magazine, the musician confirmed his diagnosis and stated that he was 'really looking forward to ringing the new year in his hometown in a special way.'

LL Cool J tests COVID positive

While speaking to the outlet, the 53-years-old rapper stated that he knows it is 'disappointing to the millions of fans, but his test came back positive for the virus'. Thus, he will no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE. He stated that they were ready and he was 'really looking forward to ring in 2022 in his hometown in a special way,' but for now, he wished everyone 'a healthy and happy New Year.'

The entertainer was slated to take the dais for a pre-midnight set in Times Square on Friday night, as part of a pared-down event due to the ongoing pandemic. Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had announced his plans to scale back the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration due to the rising COVID cases. The report suggests only one-quarter of the usual attendees, which is about 15,000 people, will be allowed.

R&B singer Chloe cancels ABC's Times Square appearance

Earlier, R&B singer Chloe also cancelled her appearance at ABC's Times Square event, which is still slated to include performances from Journey and Karol G on stage in New York City. Additionally, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, French Montana, Macklemore, OneRepublic and others will be joining from Los Angeles. Daddy Yankee will be performing from Puerto Rico, and Billy Porter will perform from New Orleans.

Meanwhile, earlier, Hugh Jackman also tested COVID positive. He shared a video confirming his diagnosis and urging his fans to stay safe and stay healthy. He further announced the cancellation of his upcoming shows and mentioned that they will be resumed on January 2. He captioned the video, "I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year."

(Image: Instagram/@llcoolj)