Lollapalooza 2022: Dua Lipa, MGK, TXT & More Mark Presence At Music Festival

Dua Lipa arrived at the music festival in a glittery bodysuit. The Levitating singer set the stage on fire with her hit track Physical from her Grammy Award-winning album Future Nostalgia.
Machine Gun Kelly won hearts as he stunned in a studded pink jacket and black pants. The musician treated fans with his hit album Tickets To My Downfall and his latest one Mainstream Sellout.
Fans could not stop screaming on Day 2 of Lollapalooza as Avril Lavigne joined Machine Gun Kelly to sing the track Bois Lie.
Lil Durk arrived at the music festival in a white T-shirt, blue shirt and jeans. A huge crowd emerged during his performance as everyone grooved to his tracks.
Fans' beloved band Metallica, which is running since 1981, wowed the audience with its hard rock and heavy metal music at Lollapalooza 2022.
South Korean band TOMORROW X TOGETHER left the audience amazed with their tracks and ace dancing skills.