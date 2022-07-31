Last Updated:

Lollapalooza 2022: Dua Lipa, MGK, TXT & More Mark Presence At Music Festival

Lollapalooza music festival is seeing a blend of punk rock and electronic pop by musicians like Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, TXT and more artistes.

Dua Lipa
Image: Instagram/@lollapalooza

Dua Lipa arrived at the music festival in a glittery bodysuit. The Levitating singer set the stage on fire with her hit track Physical from her Grammy Award-winning album Future Nostalgia.

MGK
Image: Instagram/@mgk_usa

Machine Gun Kelly won hearts as he stunned in a studded pink jacket and black pants. The musician treated fans with his hit album Tickets To My Downfall and his latest one Mainstream Sellout.

MGK and Avril
Image: Instagram/@mgk_usa

Fans could not stop screaming on Day 2 of Lollapalooza as Avril Lavigne joined Machine Gun Kelly to sing the track Bois Lie.

Lil Durk
Image: Instagram/@lollapalooza

Lil Durk arrived at the music festival in a white T-shirt, blue shirt and jeans. A huge crowd emerged during his performance as everyone grooved to his tracks. 

Metallica
Image: Instagram/@lollapalooza

Fans' beloved band Metallica, which is running since 1981, wowed the audience with its hard rock and heavy metal music at Lollapalooza 2022.

TXT
Image: Instagram/@lollapalooza

South Korean band TOMORROW X TOGETHER left the audience amazed with their tracks and ace dancing skills. 

DJ Kygo
Image: Instagram/@lollapalooza

DJ Kygo was also seen making the audience groove to some of his amazing tracks at Lollapalooza.

J. Cole
Image: Instagram/@lollapalooza

American rapper J.Cole left the audience spellbound with his ace performance on the third day of the festival. BTS' J-Hope also attended his performance. 

