Lorde Feels She's Not Meant For Pop-star Life; Says 'I’m A Highly Sensitive Person'

As the popular singer, Lorde recently opened up about her lifestyle struggles in an interview. She revealed that she was a highly sensitive person and was not meant for the pop-star life. Lorde even talked about how people wouldn’t see her for a couple of years when she gets done to a point where she is totally exhausted.

Lorde talks about her new album, Solar Power

Lorde spoke to Vogue about the struggles as a pop star and revealed, “I’m great at my job, but I’m not sure I’m the man for the job. I’m a highly sensitive person. I’m not built for pop star life. To have a public-facing existence is something I find really intense and is something I’m not good at. That natural charisma is not what I have. I have the brain in the jar."

Explaining why she takes long breaks between her albums, she said,

“For whatever reason people have allowed me to say, 'OK, I’m going to come and do the thing -- do the shoot, do the red carpet, speak to the journalists, put the music out -- and when I’ve done it to the point of total exhaustion, when I have completely quenched that thirst, I’m going to go home, and you’re not going to see me for two or three or four years. I’ll be doing the other thing, which is being there for every single birthday and dinner party and cooking every single meal and going on every single walk and taking every single bath."

Lorde also addressed the fact how her fans are always eager for the release of her albums. Talking to the fashion magazine, she stated, “My fans are young, and I just know that they look to me for a lot emotionally and spiritually. But it’s an attachment like any other. You want it to be a healthy one. It needs to be right for both of us, and there needs to be that understanding that mummy does go away to the other room, and she will come back!"

Speaking further about her new album, she revealed that it came from a joyful period of life for her and added that she was in a very comfortable place of vulnerability or contemplation of the future or her own mortality. “I only come back because I’ve had one of these epiphanic periods. I’ve shifted shape, and I want to do that justice. And then I know when it’s time to go back and spend another year reading on my couch,” she continued.

(IMAGE: AP)