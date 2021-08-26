Lorde Opens Up On Quitting Social Media; Says "my Brain Wasn't Working Very Well Anymore"

Kiwi singer Lorde recently opened up about quitting social media and explained the reason behind the decision. The Royals singer appeared on James Corden's The Late Late Show, where she spoke about how social media was impacting her mind negatively. Here's what Lorde said -

Lorde on quitting social media

Lorde, who recently released her latest album, Solar Power, appeared on The Late Late Show. While on the show, she spoke about her absence on social media and revealed that she had blocked all social media sites on her phone because of the negative effects they had on her brain. She said:

I did it because I felt like my brain wasn't working very well anymore. It was horribly difficult, the hardest thing I've ever done. It's still horribly difficult every day. It would be like stopping eating sugar for me like I still eat tons of sugar. And if I don't have sugar, I feel insane.

The songstress also talked about when she quit social media at first she felt "disconnected" from everything, however, she admits that this is how her life is now.

She also mentioned how she has gotten rid of all of the mainstream apps like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. However, the Stoned at the Nail Salon singer went on to mention that she now uses the NY Times cooking app instead, explaining:

That's become a source of community for me. You get all these weird little stories. 'Someone's like, 'I make this for my husband when he gets home from work and he does this.' Every once in a while you get some kind of detail. You'll find something and you'll make it into that.

Speaking about social media breaks, host James Corden also mentioned how he too has taken breaks from social media however, he also admittedly said that they never lasted more than a month. Lorde spoke about how her assistant had all of her passwords now and that she had also found a way to remove all search engines like Google from the phone. She said:

This was next level sort of crazy. I can't Google on my phone. I can't have Safari or anything like that. I kind of love it. You actually don't need to Google as many things as you think you need to — just do it at home on your computer!

IMAGE - AP