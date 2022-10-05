Loretta Lynn Passes Away At 90, Music Fraternity Mourn Demise Of The Icon

America's groundbreaking country singer Loretta Lynn, whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia, passed away at 90. The late singer's family had issued a statement where they mentioned that Lynn died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Over her career in the music industry, Lynn saw a number of her edgy tracks banned by country music stations, but over the course of more than six decades in the business, she became a standard-bearer of the genre and its most decorated female artist ever.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement as per AP. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.

As a songwriter, she crafted a persona of a defiantly tough woman, a contrast to the stereotypical image of most female country singers. Soon after the news of her demise broke on the Internet, her friends from the music industry were quick to pen their condolences on social media.

Singer Dolly Parton shared a message on Twitter while paying her heartfelt tribute. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I'm one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace," she wrote.

Followed by Parton was her sister and Fellow singer Crystal Gayle: "The world lost a legend. We lost a sister. Love you Loretta" Grande Ole Opry music venue in Nashville: "60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs, and stories. Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you've given to the Opry, @LorettaLynn. We love you"

Singer Mickey Guyton shared pictures with the late singer on Twitter and wrote, "Rest in power sweet angel." Another prominent singer Margo Price shared throwback pictures with the late singer on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "It’s safe to say I wouldn’t even be making country music today if it weren’t for Loretta Lynn. She showed me what it looked like to be a musician and a mama. Her writing was as real as the day is long. This one hurts on another level. I’ll miss her forever."

