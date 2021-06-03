'Lost Cause' Review: Billie Eilish's Latest Single Is Sassy Conviction Against Ex-beau

Singer Billie Eilish has recently released her latest single named Lost Cause on June 2, 2021. The song was released through Darkroom and Interscope and marks the fourth single from her upcoming second studio album named Happier Than Ever. The song has crossed more than 9 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. Read ahead to know more about Billie Eilish's Lost Cause.

A look at Lost Cause review

The song is about a group of girls having a party that includes interpretive dancing around a mansion freely. They also spray each other with silly string, enjoy snacks, play video games and other indoor games. The song seems like a conviction against an ex-boyfriend, with Billie being very confident about her decision as she sings, “I used to wish you were mine, but that was way before I realized someone like you would always be so easy to find.” The chorus says, “Thought you had your s**t together, but damn, I was wrong/You ain’t nothin’ but a lost cause.” The song has a catchy tune to it with impactful lyrics. Check out the Lost Cause video below.

Billie can be seen wearing an oversized beige tee and similar coloured bike shorts while her friends wore similar neutrals via refined tanks, sweaters, and more. In another scene, she wears a silky blue camisole, shorts, and robe, while her friends compliment her in slinky pieces in pastel blues and greys. Have a look at how fans reacted to the song below.

her raspy voice in lost cause ---> the death of me pic.twitter.com/ZrI9CvefsV — line IS GAYER THAN EVER (@notmyoxytocin) June 3, 2021

lost cause is IT — NIKI DEMAR (@nikidemar) June 3, 2021

me watching the ‘Lost Cause’ mv for the 420th time today pic.twitter.com/DsFEiSJAkb — S♡liv is reading unbelievers :) (@hoe4ot5) June 3, 2021

your power /// lost cause pic.twitter.com/LSEsHmI0ue — la gigante pues,🦕 (@pss_pss_sisoy) June 3, 2021

can we have a streaming party for lost cause pls — layla (@hostagevinyl) June 2, 2021

how is it that billie’s new releases perfectly describe my love life EVERY TIME #LostCause — the high priestess🌙✨ (@gbread__10) June 3, 2021

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever is slated to release on July 30, 2021. The last three singles were My Future, Therefore I Am and Your Power all of which hit the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Billie announced the release details of Lost Cause on Instagram by writing, “ ‘Lost Cause’ SONG AND VIDEO OUT TOMORROWWWWW 9 AM PT THIS IS ONE OF MY FAVORITES AHHHHHHHH I CANT WAIT FOR YOU TO SEEE.”

Tracklist for Happier Than Ever

Getting Older

I Didn’t Change My Number

Billie Bossa Nova

my future

Oxytocin

GOLDWING

Lost Cause

Halley’s Comet

Not My Responsibility

OverHeated

Everybody Dies

Your Power

NDA

Therefore I Am

Happier Than Ever

Male Fantasy

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM BILLIE EILISH'S LOST CAUSE)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.