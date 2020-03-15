Lost Frequencies' Best Tracks That All EDM Music Fans Must Listen To

Felix De Laet, who is professionally known as Lost Frequencies, is a Belgian DJ and record producer. Laet, known by his stage name Lost Frequencies, started his career in 2014 by remixing old songs with an intention to give a new twist to them. Lost Since then he is one of the top 20 DJs in the world. He is best known for his track Are You With Me. Here is a list of the best Lost Frequencies songs:

Are You With Me

This 2014 track is the one of the best by Lost Frequencies. This Lost Frequencies song is made under the label of Armada Music which is owned by Armin van Buuren. This song has catchy lyrics and the mild beats make it one of the best Lost Frequencies songs. This song also won two ECHO Awards for being the best 'dance international' and was also called the 'hit of the year 2016'. This song has more than 302 million views.

Reality

Lost Frequencies released this song in the year 2015. This song features Janieck Devy alongside Lost Frequencies and has a piece of very subtle and soothing music which is best for a long drive or a house party. This house mix has over 213 million views on YouTube and is one of the favourite songs of fans. This song was also released under the banner of Armada music.

Beautiful Life

This Lost Frequencies song features Sandro Cavazza in the vocals. This song is about reliving the best memories of one’s life. The lyrics if the song does justice to the song which shows the beautiful life. The sounds of guitar, whistle and piano make this song more catchy. It can be called as one of the best Lost Frequencies songs. It has over 25 million views on YouTube.

(Image courtesy: Lost Frequencies Instagram)

