Louis Tomlinson To Yungblud: Artists Who Cancelled Shows In Russia Amid Ukraine Invasion

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been intensifying with each passing day. The war involves Russia, pro-Russian forces, Belarus, on one side, and Ukraine on the other side. On its seventh day, the war saw Moscow's airborne troops landing in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv with the Russian military claiming to have taken control of the southern city of Kherson. As per the latest visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the Ukrainian forces have seized a Russian tank as they continued to fight the mighty Russian troops. Putin is demanding that Ukraine demilitarizes and is aiming to not let Ukraine join NATO.

Meanwhile, many artists have cancelled their shows amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. These include:

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson was all set to perform in Kyiv’s Stereo Plaza in Ukraine on July 4. The artist recently released a statement, which read, " I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice. The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

Green Day

Green Day was all set to perform on May 29 at Moscow's Spartak Stadium, but the band cancelled its event by announcing it via an Instagram story. It read, "With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium." Green Day continued, "We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll are forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Stay safe."

Yungblud

The “Strawberry Lipstick” rocker took to his Twitter handle on Feb 28 and released a statement regarding the cancellation of his show amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis. He wrote in a long note, "I’m heartbroken to announce I will be cancelling my Russian shows scheduled for this summer." Adding a message for the Ukrainian people, Yungblud wrote, "My heart is with you – you’ve already shown such strength and determination, resisting this needless invasion. Everyone deserves to be the creator of their destiny, rather than having it forced upon them by acts of war and aggression. Ukraine, I promise I’ll come back as soon as I can!"

AJR

AJR, an American Indie pop trio composed of multi-instrumentalist brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met, announced the cancellation of their concert that was scheduled to be held in Moscow in October 2022. The group tweeted, "We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia. Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behaviour. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info."

Iggy Pop

The punk rockstar also cancelled his festival appearance in Moscow on July 10, 2022. Iggy Pop shared via Twitter, "The festival appearance of Iggy Pop in Moscow on the 10th of July 2022 is cancelled. In light of current events, this is necessary. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainians and all the brave people who oppose this violence and seek peace. #StandingWithUkraine."

Franz Ferdinand

The Scottish rockers, who planned their show at St. Petersburg on June 29 and Moscow on July 1 announced on Twitter, "We are cancelling our Russian shows that are scheduled for this summer. The only reason for this is the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian state."

Bring Me the Horizon

As per their announcement on March 1, the band cancelled its scheduled shows in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus due to the Russian invasion. It released a statement, "In solidarity with Ukraine and to stand against the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, we must cancel our forthcoming dates in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine."

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Nick Cave has recently announced that he and his band were cancelling their summer shows in Russia and Ukraine. The statement released by the band read, "Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act, and we pray that this madness is brought to a close soon,” the statement read in part."

The Killers

Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the band's spokesperson confirmed to Billboard that they will not play a July 17 date as part of the Moscow-based Park Live Festival.

Health

The rock band took to its official Instagram handle and released a statement that read, "Though we do not wish to penalize our fans for governmental decisions that are beyond their control, given the current state of affairs we will no longer be performing our previously scheduled shows in St. Petersburg and Moscow. Our thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine."

