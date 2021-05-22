'Love For K-POP Universal': US President Joe Biden Acknowledges Hallyu Wave In The U.S

In his second in-person meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House, US President Joe Biden lauded the Hallyu wave in America, stating that 'love for K-pop had become universal.' The US President's remarks came the same day as K-pop sensation BTS released their much-awaited English single 'Butter' which broke several records.

"Our people, our people-to-people and cultural connections are only growing. K-pop fans are universal," Joe Biden said as per C-Span. The room broke into laughter on the US President's comments, Variety stated. "I can tell those who laugh know what I'm talking about. Anyway, I'll get back to that later," he added.

BTS Butter

Meanwhile, BTS has had yet another successful comeback with 'Butter' which has featured the 7 boys in a different avatar. The latest English single quickly climbed up the charts and garnered over 113 million views in 24 hours. As per Chart Data on Twitter, BTS Butter became the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views. This broke the record of none other than BTS itself which had held the rank with its previous English single Dynamite.

Fans can see BTS Butter being performed at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on May 23 for the first time. Notably, BTS has been nominated in four categories Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

The Bangtan Boys will also be performing at the 'Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series' on May 28 alongside artists like Bebe Rexha, Sean Paul, Chance The Rapper, and G-Eazy. After the American tours, ARMYs can look forward to BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO -- BTS' online FESTA which will be held on their debut anniversary on June 13-14 on Weverse. Here is the official poster for BTS Muster 2021.

