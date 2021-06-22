Lucky Ali Drops Special Version Of Reh Na Sake On World Music Day, And Fans Are In Love

Lucky Ali songs quickly become a fan-favourite, and every new one that the artist drops is very lovingly accepted by his listeners. World Music Day, which falls on June 21, saw Lucky Ali releasing yet another song of his. This time, it is an acoustic version of Reh Na Sake by Lucky Ali and Narang, and fans have fallen in love with it.

Lucky Ali's Reh Na Sake releases online

Yesterday, music lovers were in for a treat as Lucky Ali's Reh Na Sake, a collaboration with a Goa band named Narang, was released online as an episode of Sounds of Society on YouTube. Lucky Ali took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the full music video of Reh Na Sake with his followers on the platform. He briefly explained the thought process behind its creation and a few more details while revealing that the complete video was out on YouTube now, and his listeners reacted very pleasantly to the announcement.

Fans express love for Lucky Ali's new song

Ankur Tewari, a notable Indian musician, reacted to Ali’s post about Reh Na Sake with heart emojis. Someone expressed their gratitude for the art and music that Lucky Ali created. They wrote, “so grateful for your art & music!! above & beyond everything Xxx THANK YOU.” Sean Roldan called Ali’s music ‘magical,’ while some fans reacted with comments like ‘beautiful,’ ‘peaceful,’ ‘serene,’ ‘unmatchable,’ and more. Many others were also left in awe and could not say much more than ‘wow’ while ‘legend’ was another name they called the singer, in the comments section. Countless heart and heart-eyes emojis sent by Lucky Ali’s fans filled up the comments section of the post as well.

A few of his listeners also took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this new music release of the artist. “Looking back at my teen years, Lucky Ali was friend, philosopher and guide and now listening to this - I am a teenager again,” wrote one fan. Another person said listening to the song was a ‘lovely beginning to the morning’ for them, while someone tweeted out about having loved the rendition of Reh Na Sake.

Looking back at my teen years, Lucky Ali was friend, philosopher and guide and now listening to this - I am a teenager again…#LuckyAli https://t.co/HafNUKiCof — Sudeepa Nair (@NairSudeepa) June 22, 2021

Lucky Ali, Narang – Reh Na Sake (Acoustic) | Sounds of Society | EP7 https://t.co/Kix7lJ9Vkp via @YouTube

Lovely beginning to the morning... #LuckyAli — ashok karri 🦉 (@akarri) June 22, 2021

