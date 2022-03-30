Lucky Ali Opens Up About His Retirement From Music Industry; 'I've Been Thinking About It'

Maqsood Mahmood Ali, better known as Lucky Ali, emerged as a significant figure of Indipop during the 1990s. His last album, Lemalla, marked his collaboration with Israeli musician Eliezer Cohen Botzer in 2019. The songwriter's beautiful approach to life is often reflected by his music. Recently, Lucky Ali opened up about his retirement plans stating that he's been thinking of retiring for a long time.

Lucky Ali opens up about his retirement plans

As per the Hindustan Times, the 63-year-old singer stated that when his kids started their music label, he had thought that he was on his way out and was prepared for it. Lucky Ali continued that the last few years have been very tough, adding, "To be on the road constantly is not easy". He said that sleeping on new beds causes neck problems and because of these things he wishes to retire.

Lucky Ali's last track 'Intezaar', written by IP Singh, is about hope. Talking about the same, he said that he didn’t like the initial idea of the lyrics for 'Intezaar' which was all about hopes that someone will return. The singer further asked what if he doesn't want to return? Ali even called IP Singh and told him that it has to be about higher love and that it is as much about ‘intezaar’ (wait) as it is about Tamanna (hope). After all the discussions between Singh and Ali, Lucky said that the songwriter came up with the right lyrics, adding, "I think his final lines, explained to me that he understood what I wanted from the words of the song".

'No concerts were happening': Lucky Ali on COVID-19 pandemic

When asked about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it impacted his life, the singer mentioned that no concerts were happening, explaining that he was just happy with the fact that he doesn't have to go anywhere. Adding how tough the last few years were for him, Lucky Ali said that it takes a lot of energy to travel hundreds of miles. He said that going to new places is nice but the adjustment is difficult, stating that his neck hurts because of the pillow, or the bed as he can’t sleep on new beds.

Image: Instagram/@plus.minus.studios