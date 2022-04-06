Lucky Ali To Collaborate With Composer Mikey McCleary For New Single? Details Inside

Singer Lucky Ali is one of the most sought-after musicians in the industry. He is hailed as one of the most prolific musicians in the country, with his tracks like O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Safarnama and many others still being fresh in the minds of the audience. The singer's soulful tracks have struck a chord with millions of people.

Yet again Lucky Ali is back with his new song, as the renowned singer recently collaborated with composer-producer Mikey McCleary to create magic with their latest single Intezaar, which will premiere on Wednesday.

Lucky Ali teams up with Mikey McCleary for Intezaar

The singer-composer duo once again reunited with each other after their debut album Sunoh in 1996, which launched Ali into Indi-pop stardom. Intezaar will release globally on April 6th, 2022 and can be heard across all streaming platforms through an exclusive collaboration with Believe Artist Services. Reportedly, the song perfectly captures the soothing voice of Ali but with a philosophical outlook on love and life.

As per the reports of Mid-Day, McCleary in a zoom call shared the details of the song. The composer said-

“Intezaar has got a nice mix of feelings — it is uplifting, and also thoughtful. It felt like it had Lucky’s sound, but it also has something new in there”

McCleary further reveals that the songs were initially to be released as an album, but the duo chose to go forward with the individual route. Adding to this, the composer further added-

“People are not as album-centric, as they are about individual releases”

Reports also suggest that in the song there is a beautiful face-off between the trumpet and an electric guitar. Moreover, the song also highlights Ali’s philosophical take on love and life which is reflected through his poetic lines. Giving details about the song, the composer further revealed-

“There may be significant changes poetically (compared to our earlier works). Musically, we have stuck to our roots, and contemporised it”

Singer Lucky Ali and Mikey McCleary on the work front

On the professional front, Lucky Ali is currently busy with his live performances and tours. The singer has just performed in Dubai, and Bengaluru in 2022, and has a planned tour around the country. McCleary on the other hand continues to shuffle between multiple projects in the upcoming years.

IMAGE: FACEBOOK/MIKEY MCCLEARY