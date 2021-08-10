Ludacris Welcomes Fourth Daughter Chance Oyali Bridges, Says 'We Are Blessed'

Fast and Furious fame Ludacris took to his social media to announce the birth of his fourth daughter with his wife Eudoxie Bridges. The rapper already has three daughters from previous relationships. Take a look at Ludacris' celebratory Instagram post.

Ludacris celebrates the birth of Chance Oyali

Taking to his Instagram, the 43-year-old shared images of him and his wife cradling their newborn daughter. Poking fun at having four daughters now, the actor captioned the post writing, "The Movie “Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls” starring Chris Bridges coming soon.. 😂😂😂😂". The couple named their daughter Chance Oyali Bridges, who was born on July 28 this year.

Eudoxie Bridges also shared the pictures on her Instagram and announced the birth of her baby daughter on social media. She also shared a doting picture of their first daughter Cadence planting a light kiss on the newborn baby's forehead. She wrote, "Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother. ❤️🙏🏽 7/28/2021."

Netizens and fans sent out an outpour of congratulatory wishes to the couple. One user commented, "Beautiful! Congratulations 🎈If you want boy energy, you can borrow Julian anytime!" Many netizens wrote about how beautiful the family looked together.

More on Ludacris' daughters

The Fast and Furious actor welcomed his first daughter in 2001 named Karma following the release of his album Back For the First Time and hit singles Southern Hospitality and What's Your Fantasy. He later welcomed two more girls, Cai in 2013 and Cadence in 2015 and took on the new role of fatherhood. While talking to People Magazine, the actor admitted providing all the necessary life lessons to his girls. From ballet to Piano lessons, the girls are being taught to face the world head-on, confirmed Ludacris.

The Back For the First Time singer does not shy away from flaunting his love for his girls publicly. On the occasion of Father's day, the singer shared a video with his daughters and wife. He divulged fatherhood and having a big family. However, the singer does not fail to find humour in his situation as he shared the post writing, "To all my fathers around the 🌎 is anyone else dealing with this much estrogen in your house? Let’s pray for each other 🙏🏾 😂."

IMAGE- LUDACRIS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.