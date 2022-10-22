Luxury Fashion Brand Cuts Ties With Kanye West Following His Anti-Semitic Comments

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has decided to cut all its ties with the American rapper Kanye West. The move came days after he made controversial statements against the Jewish community on his social media space. WWD (Women's Wear Daily) issued a statement on Thursday, stating that Kering, the parent company of Balenciaga has announced that it is cutting all its business ties with West.

"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," read the statement.

Earlier, this week the rapper's Instagram and Twitter account was locked as he made hateful comments about the Jewish community.

Kanye West controversy

The whole controversy started the day when the rapper wore a shirt featuring the words "White Lives Matter" during his Yeezy Season 9 event. Ye's black long sleeve-shirt sparked controversy as the words written over it are considered a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League. The shirt's front had the words "Seguiremos Tu Ejemplo," meaning "We Will Follow Your Example" written over it. A couple of days after the show Kanye sparked controversy after he headed to social media and made anti-Semitic remarks.

He tweeted that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”. The tweet read, "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Many celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Stern Howard, Hailey Bieber and more slammed the rapper for making hateful speeches and also defended them in various interviews.

