Lyricist Vairamuthu Updates About Rajinikanth's Health: 'Medical Check-up Went Very Well'

After facing health issues last year while shooting for his next Annaatthe, superstar Rajinikanth had left for the US for a medical check-up. Giving an update about his health and his well-being, lyricist Vairamuthu took to Twitter to share the summary of his recent phone conversation with the legendary actor. The lyricist informed that Rajinikanth sounded ‘confident and healthy’ on the phone call. He also shared that this health update is dedicated to all the die heart fans of the senior actor who prayed for his well-being.

Rajinikanth's health check-up update

Vairamuthu's tweet roughly translated as, "Rajini had called me from America. I was happy to know from him that his medical check-up went very well. He sounded confident and healthy. I am sharing this for the benefit of his (Rajinikanth’s) fans." Rajinikanth had been hospitalised at the end of last year after suffering from high blood pressure, hypertension, and exhaustion. This was after the shooting of a schedule for his movie Annaatthe in Hyderabad.

Some members of the crew of the movie had tested positive for COVID-19 at that time. However, the 70-year-old had tested negative for the coronavirus then. Rajinikanth spent a few days under the observation of doctors at a hospital in Hyderabad before he cancelled the remainder of his shooting schedule and returned to Chennai for complete rest.

Post recuperating from his illness, Rajinikanth returned to the sets of Annaatthe in Hyderabad. The 70-year-old actor shot non-stop for 35 days in the safe confines of a bio-bubble to complete the final leg of the shoot without further delay. Before leaving for the US, the Shivaji actor received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Chennai. His daughter, filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth shared a photo of him receiving the vaccine, which was reportedly his second dose.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is yet to sign a new film and has been hearing scripts from a couple of directors. The makers of Annaatthe are planning a Diwali release. The movie is being directed by Siva and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Kushboo Sundar, among others.

IMAGE: VAIRAMUTHUOOFFL/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.