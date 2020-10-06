Mac Miller's Family Announces Swimming In Circles Box Set For December Of This Year

Mac Miller passed away two years ago in 2018. His death was a shocking event in the music industry and millions of fans mourned his passing on social media. Even after his death, fans are still enjoying his music and keeping his name relevant in the industry. Recently, Mac Miller's family revealed that they are soon going to release a new Swimming in Circles vinyl box set.

Mac Miller's family announces a new vinyl box set titled Swimming in Circles

Also Read | Mac Miller: Celebrating The Rapper's Top Tracks; From 'Self Care' To 'My Favourite Part'

According to Billboard's official website, Mac Miller's family will soon be releasing a new vinyl box set named Swimming in Circles. This new album will contain songs from both Swimming and Circles, Mac Miller's last two studio albums before he passed away in 2018. According to the Billboard's website, Swimming in Circles release on December 18, 2020, by Warner Records. The vinyl set is also available for preorder.

Also Read | This Day That Year September 9: Kevin Hart's Accident & Other Events That Made The News

This announcement was a welcome surprise for Mac Miller's fans. To celebrate the upcoming vinyl box set, Mac Miller's family shared a three-minute video on Youtube. This short video featured multiple behind the scenes snippet from the making of Swimming and Circles. The video also features the late Mac Miller as he prepares for his music albums in Hawaii. Miller also speaks multiple inspiring lines throughout the course of the BTS video.

Also Read | Mac Miller’s KIDS Album Releases New Songs To Mark Its 10th Anniversary, Watch Video

Mac Miller passed away on September 07, 2018, at the age of 26. Miller suffered from substance abuse and his death was caused by an accidental drug overdose. On September 11, 2018, hundreds of people gathered together at Pittsburgh's Blue Slide Park to hold a vigil for the late artist.

Mac Miller started off his career in Pittsburgh at a very young age. The singer became a sensation thanks to his mixtapes K.I.D.S. and Best Day Ever. Mac released his very first studio album titled Blue Slide Park in 2011. This album was also a record-breaker as it was the first independently distributed album to top the US Billboard 200 charts since the year 1995. Mac Miller's album Circles was released posthumously in January of 2020.

Also Read | Is Ariana Grande Featured In The Background Of Mac Miller's Latest Song?

[Image source: Mac Miller Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.