Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Celebrate First Anniversary Of THIS Milestone

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their relationship official in 2020 and recently Kelly took to Twitter to celebrate a major milestone in their relationship

Rhea Kriplani
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their relationship official in 2020 and recently Kelly took to Twitter to celebrate a major milestone in their relationship. His tweet revealed that May 26, 2021, was the first anniversary of her uttering those three important words to him.

Megan Fox uttered those three important words to Machine Gun Kelly 1 year ago 

Machine Gun Kelly wrote, “she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today.” Fans were touched and impressed by his post and showered it with lovely comments. One fan wrote, “LADIES HE REMEMBERED THIS DATED. WE WILL NOT SETTLE FOR LESS!” Another said, “What a beautiful thing to celebrate on the evening of the super blood moon eclipse. Blessed be to you both.” Others dropped comments such as, “This makes my heart happy,” “SHUT UP THIS IS SO CUTE,” “happy for you both.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

A look at Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the BBMAs 2021 

Most recently, on May 23, 2021, the pair were seen at the Billboard Music Awards and stole the show with their PDA as Machine Gun Kelly took home two awards including Top Rock Artist. Megan Fox took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple posing at home in their black outfits as Kelly stuck out his tongue that was painted black for the event and the duo held hands. In her caption, she wrote, “it’s the broom for me.”

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

More about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship 

It’s been more than a year ago that rumours first surfaced about the connection between the two. On May 18, 2020, they were photographed enjoying a drive together in Los Angeles and a source told E! News that the two “are hooking up and have been for a little while.”

According to US Weekly, the pair first met on the sets of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, filming of which was taking place in Puerto Rico. They made their relationship official in July 2020 and Kelly announced the same by sharing a cute post on Instagram. He shared a black and white mirror selfie of the couple standing close to each other and in his caption, he wrote, “waited for eternity to find you again.” 

