Machine Gun Kelly Explains Concept Behind Megan Fox's 'obscure Heart' Engagement Ring

Jennifer´s Body actor Megan Fox recently got engaged to longtime beau rapper Machine Gun Kelly as the duo shared the video of their magical proposal. The rapper proposing the actor under a banyan tree by getting down on one knee melted the hearts of many, however, Fox's exquisite engagement ring ended up stealing the limelight. Talking about the same, the Born with Horns rapper detailed the concept behind the unconventional Stephen Webster-designed ring.

Machine Gun Kelly details the concept behind the 'obscure heart' engagement ring

In an interview with Vogue, as reported by ET, the 31-year-old rapper revealed the concept behind the exquisite one-diamond and one-emerald ring. He stated that the ring can come apart to become two rings and it is held in place by a magnet when it is together. He said, '' So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart''.

He further revealed that Fox can 'hurt' herself if she tries to take off the ring by saying, ''And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts'' He further added, ''Love is pain!''.

Earlier, the rapper had shared a close-up video of the engagement ring on his Instagram and explained his thought behind creating the intricate design with Stephen Webster. He wrote, “yes, in this life and every life” 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know the tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ''

More on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engagement

Taking to her Instagram, the 35-year-old actor shared the video of the proposal and recalled the last year and a half she spent with the rapper. She wrote, ''In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 ✨''

Image: Instagram/@meganfox