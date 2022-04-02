Machine Gun Kelly Recalls Spending Time With Taylor Hawkins Days Before Drummer's Demise

Machine Gun Kelly recalled his final memories with the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away on March 25 in Colombia. In a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show on SirusXM, Kelly remembered how his band and the Foo Fighter hung out days before the tragic incident and further called Hawkins a 'beautiful soul'.

On March 22, Kelly was set to perform in Paraguay at the Asunciónico 2022 music festival, which also had Foo Fighters on the performers' list. Recalling the instance, Kelly said, "That day was the day the Foo Fighters were going to play with us," adding how it was going to be the first time Hawkins had seen Kelly and his band perform live. The concert later was cancelled due to a storm that caused minor flooding.

Machine Gun Kelly recalls spending time with Taylor Hawkins before his demise

The Bad Things singer further narrated that post the concert cancellation, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl texted Kelly and invited his band to their hotel to hang out. "I walked up, and I got out the elevator, all 20 of us, and Taylor, Dave, the whole Foo Fighters team but especially Taylor, he went up to every single one of us and gave us our moment,” he said and added," Every single one of us, down to my assistant. ‘You’re from Topanga? Oh, I’m from Topanga.’ Dude, such a beautiful soul.”

Kelly also recalled Hawkins talking about the former's stint in the 2019 Netflix movie The Dirt. "The last thing he said to our drummer was, ‘I’m just so bummed I didn’t get to see you guys play,'” the rapper mentioned.

"I really want to thank him and let his kids know that he made us feel — in a time where the outside world was really coming in hard on us — he made us feel so confident in ourselves and loved, and your father is a great, great man, and we were all lucky to know him,” MGK concluded.

For the uninitiated, 50-year-old Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia. He is survived by his wife Alison Hawkins and their three children.