American musician Machine Gun Kelly who performed in Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 28, got wild during the after-party. During the after-party of his concert, the Mainstream Sellout rapper smashed a champagne flute on his forehead. The singer had shared the eye-brow-raising moment on his Instagram story.

Things got wild following his performance when he walked in with his soon-to-be bride Megan Fox, Kelly slipped into the party and as he took the mic at the party, the rapper smashed a glass on his face. Though the reason behind his move is still unknown, however according to the pictures posted by the Ohio-based rapper, it seems that the smash was quite hard.

Machine Gun Kelly hurts himself during recent concert in New York

The post began with MGK addressing fans at the after-party and suddenly he smashed the glass on his face. In a follow-up picture, the artist seemed unfazed by the act, performing "my ex's best friend" as blood ran down his face. According to E-News, later that night, the rapper was spotted leaving the event hand in hand with his fiancée Megan Fox, with blood stains visible on his sheer pink shirt.

The singer has even shared a bunch of pictures from his tour on Instagram and wrote, "NYC you’re my bloody valentine," along with various fire emoticons. The post received comments from his fans who were quite worried about him. One of the fans commented on the same and wrote, "hey. I hope you’re okay tho dude. We love you so much XX," while another commented, "with peace and love, get help." A third user chimed in and wrote, "ILY but stop harming yourself."

Machine Gun Kelly still has 27 dates left on his tour, which also features Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, Willow, and more. Meanwhile, as Machine Gun Kelly's highly-awaited documentary Life in Pink premiered on Monday, the rapper opened up about his mental health issues in the film along with giving fans a sneak peek into how he had fallen into darkness after his father's demise in 2020. According to People, Machine Gun Kelly's documentary depicted how he experienced a rough patch after his father p[assed away in 2020. In the documentary, he revealed how he went to his father's apartment to clear the stuff after the latter's demise and as he interacted with the neighbours, it messed up his mind.

