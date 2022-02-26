Machine Gun Kelly Spills Beans On His 'gothic' Wedding Plans With Fiance Meghan Fox

Lovebirds Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been going strong with their relationship, and have left fans gushing over them after announcing their engagement last month. The couple seems to be mapping ideas for their wedding now, and in a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Kelly shared details about their D-day.

As Corden asked the musician about his wedding plans, Kelly revealed that it has been difficult finding locations that fit his “gothic” vision. He further explained that he'd like to have a venue featuring a “red river” and other such gothic elements. "When they can build me, like, a red river with, like, gothic..." he quipped.

Machine Gun Kelly spills beans on his 'gothic' wedding plans with Megan Fox

Further talking about the wedding venue, he said, "The location is hard, trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic (vision)." As per earlier Entertainment Tonight reports, a source quipped the two were planning to tie the knot 'sooner rather than later'. The source mentioned that they're 'overjoyed to begin this new chapter' and bring together their respective families. For the unversed, Megan has three kids with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly shares a 12-year-old with ex Emma Cannon.

"They have talked about wedding plans and want something very dark yet romantic, that shows off their luxe and sexy sides, with black and red colours, lace,” the source further said.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's engagement

Making their engagement official last month, Megan shared a video of the intimate proposal on Instagram and wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. (sic)" She further added, "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. (sic)"

(Image: @Meganfox/Instagram)