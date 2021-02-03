Macklemore Says He Started Using Drugs During The 2014 Grammy Ordeal

Macklemore recently appeared as a guest on Talib Kweli’s People’s Party show. On the show, the two musicians talked about the 2014 Grammy dispute. Macklemore was asked about how he felt when he looked back at that time. He said that it was difficult for him and led him to consume drugs. Read ahead to know more.

Macklemore's text to Kendrick

Seven years ago, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis won three Grammys, including Best New Artist. They were targeted as a disappointment when Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' The Heist was the winner of Best Rap Album award by beating Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. At that time, Macklemore seemed to be on the side of the Grammy critics. He posted a screenshot of a text message on Instagram that he sent to Lamar. In his post, he said that he wanted Lamar to win and that he robbed him. In his post, he also thanked his fans to help him reach his accomplishments.

Macklemore's grammy award

On People’s Party show, when Macklemore was asked about how he felt, he said that it wasn’t just the Grammys that they had won, but they won everything. He said that they were a big conversation about whether they should be in the Best Rap Album category or not and he was stunned. He said that he understood that there were Pop sensibilities and unapologetic Pop moments. He added that it was a difficult time for him.

Macklemore continued saying that he began using drugs during the Grammy ordeal and wished that he had more of a “spiritual foundation” at that time. He also spoke about how it was a mistake to share his private text message on Instagram and how white privileged played a role in Grammy voters. He continued saying that he was struggling and was conflicted by the system that he had been calling out since he was 20. He further said that people said it was guilt but it was symmetrically breaking down on who won and why they won. He said that it was the whole system of Grammys and he didn’t believe in the voting system for crediting good art. He concluded saying that it was weird to restart once one started stripping away.

