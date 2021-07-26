The Bollywood star, Madhuri Dixit Nene, treated her fans and social media audience to a video of her dancing to the popular song, Kajra Mohabbat Wala, by Shashaa Tirupati. Dixit took to her Instagram to post a short clip of her performing to this song. The clip was from the sets of Dance Deewane 3, a dance reality show of Colors TV. Upon seeing the video, several fans left loving comments on the post with heart and fire emojis.

Madhuri Dixit Nene dances to Kajra Mohabbat Wala on sets of Dance Deewane 3

In the video, Madhuri can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to the song. She's wearing a dark blue traditional attire and has opted for a natural pink-hued makeup with her hair pinned back into a simple ponytail hairdo. She's wearing matching jhumkas and bangles to accessorise the outfit. The show's set is in blue, and the lightings in the back are complimenting the reel. The video was uploaded by Dixit on her official Instagram handle in the format of a ‘reel’ and has garnered over 1,91,670 likes.

Madhuri Dixit Nene on the big screen

Earlier this month, Dixit had shared a number of tweets celebrating 19 years of the film Devdas, where she played the pivotal role of Chandramukhi alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress was most recently seen in the film Kalank, which was released in 2019. She also produced a Marathi film that year, called 15 August. She currently is a judge on the third season of ‘Dance Deewane’, the dance reality show by Colors TV. She appears alongside choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Madhuri Dixit Nene to debut on Netflix with upcoming series, Finding Anamika

Madhuri Dixit is to make her debut on the OTT platform soon. She will be a part of Finding Anamika, a suspenseful family drama series by Netflix. The story revolves around a woman who is a global superstar, wife and a mom, who suddenly disappears without any trace left behind. The story takes the viewers through the police and her loved ones investigating the disappearance. Towards the end, plot twists reveal the hidden truths, secrets and lies in the life of the superstar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM_DANCEDEWANE3)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.