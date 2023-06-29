Madonna Admitted To ICU Upon Developing ‘serious Bacterial Infection’

Global pop icon Madonna is still keeping up with the times at 64. She makes strides in the world of fashion every now and again, and her musical career is still going strong. However, Madonna recently ran into some health trouble as she was found to be ‘unresponsive,’ and had to be taken to a hospital.

3 things you need to know:

The singer was found unresponsive and was intubated in the ICU overnight.

Madonna’s manager revealed that she is suffering from a bacterial infection.

Her admittance to the hospital will be several days long.

Madonna gets admitted to intensive care

As per a report by Page Sixx, Madonna was found to be unresponsive and was subsequently taken to a New York City hospital. The 64-year-old singer was then admitted to the ICU, where she spent the night intubated.

(A still from one of Madonna's stage shows | Image: madonna_fans/Twitter)

Her long-time manager, Guy Oseary, took to Instagram to provide an update to her fans. He said that Madonna was found to be suffering from a ‘serious bacterial infection’, that had led to a ‘several-day stay’ at the hospital’s intensive care unit. The report stated that the Like a Virgin singer is currently in recovery at the normal ward of the hospital.

Madonna’s artistic commitments hit pause

The singer’s manager further said in the statement that the commitments made by the artist are now paused. He specifically added that her touring is also paused until she is back to optimal health again. Oseary concluded the post by saying, “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

(A post from Madonna's long time manager, Guy Oseary)

Madonna’s world tour was currently underway, which was supposed to kick off on July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, Canada. The world tour was also slated to conclude on January 30 in Mexico City, which is a date that will go through some changes as well.