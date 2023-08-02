Madonna Attends Beyonce's Renaissance Tour Post Hospital Stint, Gets Shoutout From Singer

Beyonce's Renaissance Tour is currently making its way through the United States seeing one packed stadium after another as the pop icon takes the stage night after night. The latest show, held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey saw not just one, but two pop icons grace the venue. Madonna too was present for Beyonce's show. What's more, Beyonce commemorated the moment by giving her a heartfelt shoutout.

3 things you need to know

Beyonce's Renaissance Tour commenced on May 10 and will hold its last concert on October 1.

Madonna was recently hospitalised in the ICU owing to health complications.

Madonna and Beyonce have previously collaborated on a remix for the latter's hit song Break My Soul.

Beyonce gives shoutout to Madonna at her Renaissance Tour concert

Beyonce's latest concert held in East Rutherford, New Jersey, saw Madonna too turn a fan as she joined audience members to enjoy the show. The moment was commemorated by the Cuff It singer who not only acknowledged Madonna's presence at the stadium, but also gave the Holiday singer an endearing shoutout. This comes after Madonna was recently hospitalised for a long duration in the ICU.

Madonna is in the house at Beyoncé’s show at MetLife Stadium tonight!#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/CIZDZykCiq — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) July 31, 2023



Addressing Madonna's presence in the audience, Beyonce said, "Big shoutout to the queen, Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you." The statement was met with raucous applause and cheering from audience members who too appeared excited by Madonna's presence at the concert. Madonna and Beyonce have previously collaborated on the latter's Breal My Soul - the remixed version of it being called The Queen's Remix.

Madonna's recent health scare

Recently, Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, broke the news of Madonna having been hospitalised in the ICU following what was a very serious bacterial infection. Though Madonna was admitted in the ICU for only a few days, her hospital week ran in to a duration of weeks before she was finally released. Going by her attendance at the concert, Madonna seems to be recovering fine.