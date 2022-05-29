Madonna Gets Stuck In Stampede Over Rumours Of A Shooter In The Boxing Match Arena

Madonna recently attended the WBA World Lightweight Championship at Barclays Center in New York and was caught in the midst of a stampede. During the match, rumours spread that there was an active shooter in the arena and the attendees began to panic. Several pictures of the Material Girl singer in the stadium have emerged online and fans have been hoping for her safety.

Devonte Davis and Rolando Romero went head to head in the match at the Barclays Center and soon after the rumours of a shooter being in the arena spread, a stampede began. As per reports by ET Canada, several attendees were injured in the stampede that took place at the location, where Madonna was also present. An NYPD spokesperson mentioned that there was a 'sound disturbance' during the game, which was mistaken for a gunshot, which caused panic in the arena. This led those gathered to run to the exits of the arena and in the process, 10 were left with minor injuries. The publication reported that the injured individuals have been taken to the nearest medical facility to get the treatment required. The NYPD's 78th Precinct also toom to Twitter and wrote, "After investigating the incident at the Barclays Center this morning, we determined that no shots were fired."

After investigating the incident at the Barclays Center this morning, we determined that no shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/mlqVXeHp29 — NYPD 78th Precinct (@NYPD78Pct) May 29, 2022

World-renowned tennis player Naomi Osaka was also at the WBA World Lightweight Championship in Barclays Center and took to social media after the incident. She mentioned she was 'petrified' as she described the events that took place. She mentioned that she heard people shouting and running and recalled that the attendees in the arena were being told to 'huddle in a room and close the doors'. She also mentioned that she hoped everyone in the arena was safe and managed to exit without an issue. She wrote, "I was just in the Barclays centre and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so petrified man. I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok."

I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022

I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022

