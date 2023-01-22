Madonna Opens Up About Balancing Career And Motherhood: ‘The Hardest Thing’

Madonna, the queen of pop, recently opened up about the hardships of raising six children while balancing her career, acknowledging that it was very challenging

In an interview with Fox News, the 64-year-old confessed it was difficult juggling her career with motherhood.

"It was the hardest thing, the toughest battle... Even today, I struggle to understand how to be a mother and do my job," Madonna said.

"However it goes, whoever you are, having children and raising children is a work of art," the ‘Like a Virgin’ singer stated.

"Nobody gives you a manual. You have to learn from your mistakes. It's a job that takes a lot of time, and it's tiring because there's never rest," the mom-of-six said.

Lourdes Leon, the singer's daughter with Carlos Leon, is their eldest child. According to Fox News, she and her ex Guy Ritchie also have two boys together - Rocco Ritchie and David Banda. She also has identical twin daughters - Stelle and Estere Ciccone, along with a third daughter Mercy.

Despite having to deal with the challenges of parenting, Madonna is pleased with how creative each of her kid is. "The thing that makes me happiest is seeing how each of them has found their creativity. I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint," she told the media outlet.

"But I've always exposed them to art, to music. I'm happy with how they are today, and I'm proud of their work." The pop icon admitted that "growing up with a mother like me is a challenge."

Madonna announces 'Celebration tour'

Earlier this week, Madonna announced that she would be touring 35 cities as part of her ‘Celebration Tour’.

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. Before moving to Europe for an extra 11 concerts, she will wrap up her US tour in Las Vegas.

Some of Madonna's Hot 100 hits include 'Vogue,' 'Music,' 'Crazy For You,' 'Like a Prayer,' 'Justify My Love,' 'Live to Tell' and 'Papa Don't Preach'.

