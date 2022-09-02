Popstar Madonna recently answered a couple of interesting questions pertaining to her past marriages, career choices, guilty pleasures, and more. The Material Girl crooner recently posted a 6-minute-long video wherein she answered about 50 of her fans’ most burning questions. The video also comes in celebration of her new compilation album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

Madonna reveals she would've pursued THIS career if she hadn't gone into music

One of the questions posed in front of Madonna was, “If you hadn’t gone into music what do you think you would be doing now?" to which she responded, "I’d be a schoolteacher.” Not just this, Madonna also spilled beans on reuniting with Britney Spears following their hit track Me Against the Music. She said, “I’m gagging to work with Britney again.”

Another interesting revelation made through the questions was about Madonna's biggest regrets, with the star mentioning it was her weddings. The singer was married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. She shares daughter Lourdes with Carlos Leon and son Rocco with Ritchie. Apart from this, she has adopted kids Mercy and David along with twins Estere and Stelle.

Meanwhile, Madonna's latest album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, comes as a compilation of her best songs. She is all set to collaborate with rapper and internet sensation Saucy Santana for the remix of his 2020 viral hit Material Girl, now titled Material Gworrllllllll!

Meanwhile, Madonna is also working on her biopic. Speaking on it, the singer said, "It conveys the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

(Image: INSTAGRAM/ @MADONNA)