Madonna 'shocked' As Instagram Blocks Her From Going Live After Posting Explicit Photos

The popular Material Girl singer Madonna recently took social media by storm after she posted some explicit photos of herself on her Instagram account. Her post moved the social media platform to take action against her, and the singer has now been banned from going live on the platform. Reacting to the move, she mentioned she was 'shocked' as she uploaded a video of her account after finding out.

The Like a Prayer singer took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself attempting to go live, but receiving an error and a message from the platform. The message mentioned that she was 'blocked from sharing live videos'. It further said, "Posts from your account have recently been removed for going against our Community Guidelines, so live video sharing has been temporarily blocked". The singer took a hilarious approach to the situation and said, "What’s happening? I've never worn so many clothes in my life! I’m speechless."

Members from her team appeared to be with her as she tried to begin a live session on Instagram and they clicked on the 'help centre' tab and continued to read the message to the singer. It read, "We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression. Help us foster this community. Post only your own photos and videos and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don’t spam people or post nudity." Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the clip in which Madonna reacted to being banned from going live and mentioned it was 'Ridiculous'. Many also empathised with her and sent her heaps of love on social media.

Madonna's biopic

The well-renowned songstress will soon announce the release of her biopic and gave an update to her fans in 2021. She mentioned that the script was 'almost finished' and thanked her 'beautiful children' for their support. She wrote, "Grateful for the success of Madame ❌, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!"

Image: Instagram/@madonna