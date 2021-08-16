Madonna Signs Career-spanning Global Partnership Deal With Warner Music Group

American singer/songwriter Madonna has returned to her previous longtime label home Warner Music Group. The Warner Music Group announced a global partnership with Madonna that encompasses a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalogue. Warner says its new agreement with Madonna covers 17 studio albums, as well as singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums and compilations.

Madonna signs deal with Warner Music Group

Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary at Maverick, Allen Grubman of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sachs PC, Madonna’s business manager Richard Feldstein of NKSFB, and Max Lousada, Warner Music Group’s CEO of recorded music, executed the deal. As per Hollywood Reporter, Madonna in a statement said, "Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue for the last 40 years."

The deal has Madonna returning to her previous longtime label home includes her Sire/Maverick/Warner catalogue, plus her three most recent studio albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, which were released by Interscope Records but will join the Warner catalogue in 2025.

Madonna calls out DaBaby

Rapper DaBaby found himself embroiled in controversy after the rapper went on a homophobic rant and disrespected people with HIV/Aids at one of his concerts. Madonna slammed the rapper's comment and called him out through an Instagram post. Madonna shared a video of DaBaby from his concert where he made the homophobic rant.

Madonna wrote a lengthy note addressed to DaBaby in which she criticized the rapper's comments. She wrote, "A message to DaBaby - if you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts: After decades of hard-won scientific research— there are now life-saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids. These new ARV’s can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AID’s is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd."

