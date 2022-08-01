Madonna Talks About Directing Her Own Biopic; 'No One's Going To Tell My Story But Me'

While the rumours about Julia Garner portraying Madonna in her upcoming biopic surfaced online, the American singer-songwriter talked about why she chose to direct her own biopic. She revealed that many 'misogynistic' men have approached her for it but she wanted to direct a biopic about her own life, rather than let someone else.

The biopic is said to chronicle the early days of the Material Girl hitmaker. Apart from Garner, not much is known about the project's ensemble cast or even the production timeline. The audition process was reportedly 'gruelling' with exceptional singing and dancing skills being supremely important.

Madonna reflects on her highly-anticipated biopic

According to Variety, via ComicBook, Madonna shared some interesting details about her upcoming biopic and mentioned how she had an extraordinary life and thus she must make an extraordinary film. Explaining further why she chose to direct the film, she mentioned that it was a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about her, among which were mostly misogynistic men. She even stated how long the script was and it was hard for her to shorten it.

"I've had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So, I put my foot in the door and said, 'No one's going to tell my story but me.'… I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I've been whittling away at it, but it's like hacking off my limbs,: she said.

Following the premiere of her Madame X concert documentary on Paramount+, Madonna announced in October 2021 that she was almost done penning the script. Announcing her biopic, Madonna said she wanted to, "convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Image: AP