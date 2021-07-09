Madonna Voices Support For Britney Spears; Says 'Give This Woman Her Life Back'

Britney Spears conservatorship is one of the most talked-about issues in Hollywood at the moment. The pop singer has been living under the guardianship of her father James Parnell Spears who is the main conservator for almost 13 years now. The court recently rejected Spears' plea for removing her from the conservatorship. The result caused an eruption of reactions from the netizens who deemed the ruling unfair. Following that, an online movement called # justice for Britney was started by her fans. Over time many celebrates have spoken about the pop-stars controversial state and voiced their support. Recently, musician Madonna took to her Instagram and voiced her support for Britney.

Madonna voices her support for Britney Spears

Legendary pop singer Madonna took to her Instagram and expressed her solidarity towards Britney. Madonna posted a note on her Insta story and wrote that what was happening to Spears was a violation of human rights. Madonna's post read "Give this woman her life. Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries back, This is a violation of human rights! Britney, we are coming to get you out of jail."

Recently, Britney Spears Conservatorship has been seeing a lot of shocking and surprising changes. Britney Spears mother recently filed permission to the court asking them to allow her daughter to chose her own lawyer. This request just came the day post her court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham asked to resign as Spears' attorney after working as her attorney since the start of her conservatorship 13 years ago.

A few days before that, pop singer's manager Larry Rudolph also resigned from his post. In a letter obtained by Deadline, Rudolph wrote that he had not conversed with Britney in over 2 and a half years and at that time Spears notified him that she was going on an indefinite hiatus. His decision of resignation came after Spears gave a thought about officially retiring from the show biz. Rudolph in his letter also mentioned that he was not a part of the conservatorship in any way and wrote "As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.