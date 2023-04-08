Madonna Wants To Undo 'Grammys Face'? Pop Star Desperate To Get Back Her Natural Look

Madonna's appearance at the Grammys earlier this year in February sparked conversation and controversy. The Queen of Pop arrived at the music event with an evidently botched up face, rendering her almost unrecognisable. The swollen face with fine features sparked debates on aging and plastic surgery in the entertainment industry. Now however, reports suggest, that the pop icon has decided that she wants to regain her natural appearance.

Madonna wants to reverse her facial surgery?



Madonna's appearance at the Grammys this year was nothing short of a shock for all her fans as she walked the red carpet looking barely recognisable. A swollen face with the overly enhanced features took away from the image of Madonna that pop fans have known and loved for so long. Ahead of The Celebration Tour, reports suggest that the Queen of Pop is desperately looking to undo the damage that her prior cosmetic decision has cost her. Madonna wants to undo the impact of her prior procedure not just for herself but also her fans, who have loved her loyally through all her career phases.

The Grammys fiasco

The Grammys this year will be remembered for more reasons than the winners. The endless reactions led Madonna to make a statement slamming the haters. In an Instagram video caption, she said, "Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!" As per a source cited by New York Post, though Madonna hit back at the harsh criticism, the stark reaction to her changed appearance has deeply affected her. The source alleges, that it is now more than ever, that Madonna wants to regain her original face, ahead of her upcoming tour.

The Celebration Tour, kick starting its US leg on July 15 this year is to commemorate Madonna's 4 decades in the music industry. The tour has 53 shows lined up covering North America. It will conclude in January of 2024.