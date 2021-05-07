Maestro Vanraj Bhatia Passes Away At 93; Bollywood Celebs Remember His Evergreen Songs

Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia passed away on May 7 due to several health complications. The renowned musician was highly respected in the film industry for his work in the late 1900s. Various fans and celebrities from different fields of work took to social media to mourn the loss and pay their tributes to the maestro. Actor turned politician Smiriti Irani also put up a Tweet remembering his greatest works that left a mark on the Hindi film industry.

Vanraj Bhatia is well-known amongst the people for his work in various critically acclaimed Bollywood films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Wagle Ki Duniya. He had also won a National Film Award for Best Music Direction in the year 1988 for his work in the television film, Tamas. He also went on to win a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Creative and Experimental Music in the very next year, for his various iconic musical pieces. In 2012, Vanraj Bhatia was honoured with a Padma Shri which is the fourth-highest civilian award in the country.

Celebs mourn Vanraj Bhatia's death

Various celebrities from Bollywood and the television industry took to social media to mourn his death and remember the classic gems composed by the late musician. Bollywood director Hansal Mehta shared a heartfelt tweet created by one of the fans and added a ‘Rest In Peace’ message while mentioning Vanraj Bhatia as “Maestro”.

Cabinet minister Smriti Irani also shared her thoughts on the late artist and sent condolences to his family, friends, and fans. She remembered his best works and highlighted how impactful his work has been. Have a look at the tweet here.

Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 7, 2021

Celebrated musicians and lyricists like Jeet Gannguli and Prasoon Joshi also shared heartfelt condolences while remembering his remarkable music. They stressed on the development he brought in the Indian music industry through his evergreen melodies in the 1980s. Have a look at their Tweets.

The phenomenal composer #VanrajBhatia sir has left us today...it is a great loss for our music industry..Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XNMIEdmH6v — Jeet Gannguli (@jeetmusic) May 7, 2021

Will always remember #VanrajBhatia as a very inspiring musician who constantly explored with his melodies and compositions. Recordings with him will replete with new learning. You will live on through your music 🙏🏼 — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) May 7, 2021

Tamas ,Katha Sagar, Bharat ek khoj , Jaane bhi do yaaro ,Mandi, Droh kaal, Sooraj ka Satavaan ghoda etc.

our beloved and legendary composer Vanraj Bhatia Sahab left us today.

Your songs and compositions are immortal Sir, may your soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻#VanrajBhatia #RjAlok — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) May 7, 2021

