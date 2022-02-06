Maharashtra Govt Declares Public Holiday On February 7 To Mourn Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7, to mourn the loss of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Chief Minister's office informed. India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92 and was hospitalised in January after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The state government has declared a public holiday in the state on Monday, February 7, 2022, to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 6, 2022

The Centre has announced two-day national mourning as a mark of respect to the Bharat Ratna awardee. The Maharashtra government meanwhile, has also announced that the legendary singer will be accorded a state funeral.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister's office mentioned that CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "With the demise of Lata Didi, a great era came to an end. We have lost our motherly blessings".

While Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer and said, "Vishwaratna Lata Didi was a Maharashtra girl. Today, the entire country grieves with the Mangeshkar family on the passing away of the legendary singer".

In another related update, the West Bengal government has decided to observe a half-day holiday tomorrow, Feb 7, in honour of singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Lata was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. She belonged to a musical family as her father was a well-known Marathi musician and theatre artist. Her father was her first tutor and she then appeared as a child artiste in several of his plays.

Song titled “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau which had released in 1943 was Lata Mangeshkar's first Hindi recorded song. Later, she collaborated with some of the most popular names of the Hindi music industry, including Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, and SD Burman.

She has recorded songs in various languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and some of the other regional languages too. She has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

(Image: @CMOMAHARASHTRA/TWITTER/PTI)