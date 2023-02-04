'Major Loss For The Creative World': PM Modi Condoles Veteran Singer Vani Jairam's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, February 4, condoled the death of veteran singer Vani Jairam and said that she will be remembered for her melodious voice and rich works. He said that her passing away is a major loss for the creative world.

"The talented Vani Jairam Ji will be remembered for her melodious voice and rich works, which covered diverse languages and reflected different emotions. Her passing away is a major loss for the creative world. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the demise of iconic playback singer Vani Jayaram. He said Vani Jayaram was an extraordinarily talented singer who won an incredible place in the minds of music buffs with her expressive voice.

"From Mohammed Rafi to the new generation singers, Jayaram sang with a large number of musicians in her career spanning over seven decades and even after her demise, she would continue to live in the hearts of her fans through her melodious songs," the CM said in a message.

Veteran singer Vani Jairam found dead at Chennai residence with alleged suspicious injury

The 77-year-old singer, who had crooned over 10,000 songs in 19 languages, was found dead at her residence in Chennai on February 4.

The iconic singer's maid had turned up for work when she did not get a response despite repeatedly ringing the bell. She later alerted Vani's relatives who informed the police.

On reaching the spot, police broke open the door and found the singer dead. An allegedly suspicious injury was also found on her head.

Chennai Police has registered a case and launched an investigation. A forensic team also visited her residence.

Asked if Vani had any health issues, Malarkodi, who has been working for the past 10 years as a maid in the singer's house, said, "She was busy receiving guests and well-wishers who visited her to greet her for getting the Padma Bhushan award. The phone was endlessly ringing and she answered all the calls and thanked everyone who greeted her. She lived alone."