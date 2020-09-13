Malkit Singh's Popular Punjabi Tracks Remix Versions Fans Can't Stop Listening To

Malkit Singh is one of the most popular Punjabi artists. The Punjabi singer was the first artist to be honoured with an MBE by Queen Elizabeth, at the Buckingham Palace. Malkit Singh is popular for some of his tracks like Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, Tootak Tootak Tootiyan and Kurri Garam Jayee. Out of all his songs, some popular tracks were remade and released as remixed versions. Check out Malkit Singh’s songs which are a remake of the original version.

Malkit Singh’s songs which were remixed

Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha

One of Malkit Singh’s most popular Punjabi songs is Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha. The song was remade several times over the years. It was remade by singer YoYo Honey Singh starring Malkit Singh himself. The song also featured Navpreet Banga, Chaya Kumar, Shivani Bhagwan, Rajan Aujla. Another remix version of the song featured in Sonam Kapoor's movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Another hit remake of Malkit Singh’s song was done by Bally Sogoo. The remix version of Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha featured Malkit Singh.

Also Read: UK Police Confirms 3 Men Killed In London Stabbing Were Indians

Tootak Tootak Tutiya

Malkit Singh’s song Tootak Tootak Tutiya is another popular song, that actually made him a star in the Punjabi film industry. The original song was from his album Sajna O Sajna. Malkit Singh’s song Tootak Tootak Tutiya was remade as a remix version and featured in the movie Tutak Tutak Tutiya. The remix version of this song featured Sonu Sood, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhudeva. The song was sung by Kanika Kapoor and Malkit Singh. The remix version of Malkit Singh’s song has nearly 120 million views on YouTube.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Best Songs That Will Definitely Make Anyone Nostalgic!

Jind Mahi

Jind Mahi is another song which is one of the best contributions of Malkit Singh, to the music industry. The catchy tune was also remade into a remix version by Vidya Vox. She made a remix version of a song featuring Ricky Jatt, Violinder and Raashi Kulkarni. The remix version was a fusion of the song Jind Mahi and Lean On. There are several other covers on Jind Mahi since it is a Punjabi folk song. The vocals were given by Vidya Vox and Ricky Jatt.

Also Read: Wanted Drug Smuggler Arrested In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Also Read: Evergreen Mehendi Songs From Bollywood Films For Upcoming Wedding Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.