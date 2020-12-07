MAMA 2020: BTS Wins Multiple Categories & Performs 3 Songs At K-pop Awards; See Highlights

South Korean K-pop group BTS shone in the MAMA 2020 (Mnet Asian Music Awards) awards that were held late Sunday on December 6. The Dynamite singers took home the 9 awards for which they were nominated at MAMA 2020 this year. This included awards like "Song of the Year" and "Artist of the Year" as well. They gave three performances at the MAMA 2020, where they kicked off with a pre-recorded version of themselves singing ON, they then performed Dynamite and wrapped up with Life Goes On from their latest album BE. Read on to know more about the MAMA 2020 highlights.

BTS performs at MAMA 2020 awards & wins multiple at K-pop awards show

BTS received the awards namely Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year, Best Male Group, Best Music Video and Best Dance Performance - Male Group (for Dynamite). The MAMA 2020 were held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic situation. BTS' member Suga was absent from the event as he is recovering from his shoulder surgery, however, the other BTS members made sure that Suga was included in the event. They called Suga over the phone so that he can share his message to their fans as BTS won the Best Album of the Year at the MAMA 2020.

Twitter had partnered with MAMA 2020 this year so as to bring fans closer to the artists. They introduced a device called Stanbot which is a robot-operated camera. This camera captured the looks and moments of K-pop artists from the show. Stanbot captures the high quality and slow-motion videos of the artists and treats fans with exclusive looks of the artists. These ‘2020 MAMA Stanbot’ videos were available exclusively only on Twitter. MAMA 2020 featured a line-up with likes of BTS, Taemin, GOT7 and many more.

MAMA 2020 winners and Highlights

The song Eight was named as the Best Collaboration song. The song was recorded by singer-songwriter IU and BTS member Suga.

Bang Si-hyuk, the head of BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment - won Best Executive Producer of the Year at the MAMA 2020 awards.

BTS hinted about their upcoming music video next year at the MAMAs.

BLACKPINK won Best Female Group and Best Dance Performance - Female Group for the song How You Like That.

Artist Baekhyun won the Best Male Artist award.

IU took home Best Female Artist and Best Vocal Performance - Solo (for her song Blueming)

Mamamoo won Best Vocal Performance - Group, while Mamamoo member Hwasa received Best Dance Performance - Solo award.

Treasure and Weekly received the Best new male artist and female artist, respectively.

Singer BoA, received a special prize for her 20-year contribution to the K-pop industry, she even gave a special performance with her songs like No. 1 and Only One.

The award for Worldwide Fans' Awards went to 10 artists after the voting from the fans. Artists like NCT, Treasure, Tomorrow X Together, GOT7, ATEEZ, Seventeen, Mamamoo, TWICE, BTS and BLACKPINK, won the award.

The Mnet Asian Music Awards is a major South Korean music awards ceremony presented every year. MAMA has been held outside South Korea for many years. The MAMA 2020 is going to be an online event that will be held on December 6 and will take place in South Korea this year due to the pandemic. MAMA began in 1999 and is presented by CJ ENM. It is Asia's largest music awards ceremony. It is known for its gigantic performances and elaborate stage production. In 2010, MAMA began touring Asia every year in places like Macau, Singapore, Hongkong and more.

