MAMAMOO Is The Not The Regular Korean Pop Group; Read All Details About Them Here!

MAMAMOO is a four-member Korean pop girl group which recently released their song HIP from their album Reality in black. The four-member group does not follow the regular girl group norms of cute concepts. All their MVs are fierce and bold. Here is everything you need to know about the girl group.

All about the members

The group has four members, namely Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. MAMAMOO was formed by Rainbow Bridge World Entertainment in the year 2014. The leader and the main vocalist of the group is Solar, whose real name is Kim Yong Sun. The second member of the group is Moonbyul who is a rapper, vocalist and performer of the group. She is also called as Moon Byul Yi. Wheein is the vocalist and one of the main dancer of the group, her real name is Jung Whee In. Hwasa is the youngest member of the group and also the main rapper and vocalist.

The group has won debut as well as Bonsang awards. In 2019 Mnet Awards, they received the award for Favourite vocal performance. In 2018, they won the Seoul Music Award for Best Dance Performance. MAMAMOO also received Mnet Asian Music Award for Worldwide Fans' Choice in 2018.

