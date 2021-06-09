MAMAMOO’s Wheein Reportedly Leaves RBW; Here's What The Agency Has To Say

Wheein is popularly known for being a part of the Korean girl group MAMAMOO. Hwasa, Solar, and Moonbyul all renewed their contracts this year, leaving Wheein as the only MAMAMOO member who has yet to make a decision. Reportedly, the singer has decided to not renew the contract with the agency. However, the agency has denied all the reports.

MAMAMOO’s Wheein allegedly leaves RBW agency

According to the latest report from the South Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghyang, the singer has decided not to extend her contract with the record company. Wheein will remain a part of MAMAMOO due to a mutual understanding amongst the many concerned parties. She will also be promoting the Korean group while being a part of it. However, Wheein's agency RBW has subsequently denied the allegation and claims that negotiations about extending Wheein's contract are still ongoing. They are currently finalising their discussions. When the decision is finalised, they will make an official announcement.

MAMAMOO’s Wheein is the only member of MAMAMOO whose contract with RBW Entertainment has not been renewed. Moonbyul and Solar renewed in January, with Hwasa following shortly after in March. The label announced at the time that it was in in-depth talks with the singer and that there would be "no breakup of MAMAMOO."

More about MAMAMOO’s members

The renowned Korean girl group recently made a comeback with their 11th mini-album WAW. It included the song Where Are We Now? Prior to the album's release, the members had been concentrating on their separate careers. Solar made her solo debut with the single Spit It Out while Moonbyul and Hwasa each released mini-albums. Wheein launched her solo career this year with the album Red, which proved her ability to remain at the top of domestic and international charts even as a soloist.

Wheein's latest song Water Color debuted at number 70 on the Gaon Digital Chart and reached number 15 on the Billboard World Digital Songs Sales chart. The English version of Water Color was released as a digital single on April 23. The project marked the singer's first solo outing since the release of the single Soar in September 2019.

Image: MAMAMOO's Instagram

