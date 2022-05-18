Mame Khan Makes India Proud, Becomes First Folk Artist To Walk Cannes 2022 Red Carpet

This year the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival has turned quite special for India after the contingent from the country is all set to attend the gala event. Apart from the plethora of Indian stars who marked their presence on the first day, what caught the attention of the fans was Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan.

The singer scripted history after he became the first folk artist from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. Mame Khan was a part of the official Indian contingent led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. R Madhavan, Ricky Kej, Prasoon Joshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shekhar Kapur, and others also represented India at the Cannes 2022 red carpet.

Singer Mame Khan walks Cannes Film Festival red carpet

The singer was seen dressed in a traditional Rajasthani costume designed by Anjuli Chakraborty under her label The Desi Style Tribe. He wore a vibrant pink kurta set with an embroidered navy blue jacket. The singer completed his look with a Rajasthani turban and sunglasses.

Mame Khan has been a playback singer for several Bollywood films such as Luck By Chance, No One Killed Jessica, and Sonchiriya among others, and has also been featured on Coke Studio along with Amit Trivedi. The glamorous red carpet contingent which comprised of Indian film celebrities had put the diversity and uniqueness of Indian cinema on display.

Meanwhile, the India Pavilion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will be inaugurated today by Anurag Thakur and the universal theme for this year is India, the content hub of the world. The singer had shared his look on Instagram and wrote, "The Cannes Red Carpet @festivaldecannes Costume designed by Anjuli Chakraborty @the_desi_style_tribe Pic courtesy @afashionistasdiaries Special Thanks to the Information & Broadcast Ministry of India." Other than this, actor Deepika Padukone exuberated pride after she walked the red carpet on the first day as the jury member in a black sequin saree by ace designer Sabyasachi. This year, the prestigious festival will also be special as India is being felicitated as 'Country of Honour' at the global event.

