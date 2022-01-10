Man Arrested After Making False Bomb Threats At Doja Cat Concert, Police Issues Statement

Hollywood singer Doja Cat’s concert venue on January 8, turned out to be tense ground after a man made a false bomb threat while waiting in line for the concert. The free concert was held at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis ahead of Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship, drawing a large crowd. However, soon after the bomb threat, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department later confirmed about arresting the man who tried to get through the security line.

Just before the concert, a man attempted to advance his position in line by informing those around that he had a bomb or explosive in his backpack, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed. The IMPD also confirmed that the backpack was clean and that the man is currently in custody. The concert was slightly delayed but continued as planned following the arrest.

Man apprehended for making false bomb threat at Doja Cat concert

After the entire incident took place, the IMPD officials issued a statement on Twitter addressing the situation and informed that the concert will take place on its scheduled plan for the CFP under utmost security as planned earlier. “IMPD has arrested a man who was trying to get through the security line for AT&T’s Playoff Playlist Live at Monumen Circle. Nearby witnesses told police the individual said he had an explosive on him,” the statement reads. “IMPD officers responded, searched his bag, and did not find an explosive. The man had unrelated outstanding warrants and was immediately arrested for those.”

Adding, the statement read, “ He currently is in police custody. Police believe there is no active threat and the investigation is ongoing. Tonight’s activities and concert for CPF will continue as planned.” Meanwhile, earlier in December, Doja Cat had issued a statement about her absence from iHeartRadio KIIS FM Jingle Ball after members of her production team tested positive for COVID-19. The singer mentioned that many people around her contracted the virus, thus making it pertinent for her to postpone tour dates in New York City and Boston. The 26-year-old rapper had further noted that everyone aboard the team is following safety measurements and precautions for the well-being of the rest of their crew.

IMAGE: Instagram/dojacat